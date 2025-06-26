Heat is on! How Harry Kane & Bayern Munich are using ‘tough’ conditions at the FIFA Club World Cup to their advantage as temperatures soar across the United States

Harry Kane admits the heat during FIFA Club World Cup games is “tough”, but has explained how Bayern Munich intend to handle those conditions.

The Bundesliga champions sweated it out once again when facing Benfica in Charlotte, North Carolina during their last group stage fixture at a global gathering in the United States. Vincent Kompany’s side slipped to a 1-0 defeat there.

They are, however, safely through to the last-16 and believe that they can go all the way. With prolific England captain Kane leading the line, anything is possible when it comes to the pursuit of another major honour.

Coping with soaring temperatures is posing a different kind of challenge to Bayern and Co - ahead of a World Cup finals in a similar geographical location next summer - with fitness at the end of a gruelling club campaign being put to the test.

Kane admits that sweltering conditions are tricky to cope with, but has told Cleats Club of how Bayern intend to use them to their advantage: “It’s just tough. Obviously the way that we press and the high intensity runs that we want to achieve in a game just become harder - which makes having the ball even more important.

“I feel like we have done that pretty well so far in the tournament, we have had quite a lot of possession to make the other team run. That is obviously an important part as it makes them more tired as the game goes on.”

Bayern will be back in Club World Cup action on Sunday when facing Brazilian side Flamengo in the last 16, with that contest taking place at Hard Rock Stadium in the Miami sunshine.