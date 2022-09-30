Hearts vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Hearts take on Rangers at Tynecastle as the Scottish Premiership returns following the international break. The hosts have won three of their last five matches in the league and currently occupy third spot in the table. They have a perfect home record this season although the visit of Rangers will undoubtedly prove a tough test.
Indeed, Giovanni van Bronckhorst's troops are well aware that a win on Saturday will propel them to pole position in the league table, if only temporarily as Celtic play later in the day.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.
Hearts vs Rangers date & kick-off time
Game:
Hearts vs Rangers
Date:
October 1, 2022
Kick-off:
12:30pm BST / 7:30am ET / 4:30pm IST
Venue:
Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh
How to watch Hearts vs Rangers on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.
Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, are showing the game between Rangers and Napoli in the UK, with a live stream option available on Sky GO Extra.
In India, the match can be live streamed on Voot Select.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
NA
Paramount+
UK
India
NA
Voot Select.
Hearts team news and squad
Striker Liam Boyce continues to be unavailable as he is a long-term absentee due to an ACL injury.
Craig Halkett is suffering from a hamstring injury while Kye Rowles has a metatarsal fracture.
Beni Baningime will also watch the match from the sidelines as he is recovering from a cruciate ligament injury.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Gordon, Stewart, Clark.
Defenders
Smith, Kingsley, Atkinson, Cochrane, Neilson, Sibbick.
Midfielders
Haring, Grant, Kiomourtzoglou, Mackay-Steven, Devlin, Halliday, Forrest, McKay, Smith, Ginnelly, Pollock, Snodgrass.
Forwards
Humphrys, Henderson, Shankland.
Rangers team news and squad
The visitors are plagued by several injury concerns ahead of this match. They will be missing Ianis Hagi, John Souttar, Jon McLaughlin, Filip Helander, Leon King and Nnamdi Ofoborh.
Tom Lawrence, Alex Lowry and Kemar Roofe might make it to the matchday squad if they successfully complete a late fitness test.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
McGregor, McCrorie, Wright.
Defenders
Tavernier, Yilmaz, Helander, Goldson, Davies, Barisi, Devine.
Midfielders
Lundstram, Hagi, Jack, Davis, Matondo, Kamara, Sands, Wright, McCann, Arfield, Tillman
Forwards
Colak, Kent, Morelos, Sakala Jr.