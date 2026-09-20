After a disappointing loan spell at Bayern Munich, Jackson joined Aston Villa in the summer from parent club Chelsea for EUR55 million. His start at Villa has been mixed. He scored in the 3-2 Champions League win over Club Brugge, but failed to register a goal contribution in the first three Premier League games.

Against Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday's 3-2 win, the 25-year-old striker finally ended that run. After a brilliant first touch, Jackson scored what was then the 2-0. His celebration, though, left people puzzled. Standing right in front of the TV camera, he first held his thumb out horizontally, then slowly moved it upwards, then quickly downwards, before moving it towards his neck and making a throat-slitting gesture. No background to it is known so far.

Explosive: Paris Brunner is facing a suspension in France's Ligue 1 over a similar celebration. The 20-year-old Germany Under-21 international from Monaco also made a throat-slitting gesture after scoring last weekend. Ligue 1's disciplinary commission then stepped in and wants to make a decision next Wednesday on a possible suspension.

Jackson and Emery know each other from Villarreal

As Jackson made the throat-slitting gesture, his coach Unai Emery was celebrating wildly on the touchline, punching a bag of balls in delight. Emery and Jackson know each other from their time together at Villarreal, where the Senegalese striker made his breakthrough.

"It was perhaps the first match in which Jackson showed his full power," Emery said after the win over Tottenham. "In the previous games, he had not quite shown that he had understood everything we expect from him." At Villa, Jackson is competing with Tammy Abraham for minutes at centre-forward.

That win over Tottenham was Villa's first of the Premier League season. After five matchdays, the Birmingham club sit in a disappointing 15th place with only four points.