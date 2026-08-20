Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1080751783.jpgRicardo Larreina Amador
Nino Duit

Translated by

He would be an absolute bargain! Real Madrid are apparently vying for a top talent from a league rival

LaLiga
Transfers
Real Madrid
Racing Santander
S. Martinez

Real Madrid are apparently working on the signing of 19-year-old midfielder Sergio Martinez from La Liga newcomers Racing Santander.

Marca and As are both reporting that Martinez has a release clause of three million euros in his contract, which runs until 2029, making him an absolute bargain. The reports also claim other clubs are interested in the Spain Under-19 international.

Real have reportedly tracked Martinez for some time and could now make their move. If he does switch clubs this summer, there are two options for next season. He could train with the first team under Jose Mourinho and get match practice with the third-division reserve side, or return to Santander on loan for a season. 

So far, Martinez has made only 14 professional appearances. One came in Sunday's league opener against FC Villarreal, when he scored his first goal for Racing in the 2-2 draw. Martinez is seen as a player in the mould of Spanish World Cup winner Rodri, who recently turned down Real and chose arch-rivals FC Barcelona instead.

Real Madrid have already invested 225 million euros in the transfer market

Already, Real have spent 225 million euros on new players in the current transfer window. Their marquee signing is right winger Yan Diomande, who arrived from RB Leipzig for 125 million. 

As well as that, Los Blancos have strengthened with left-back Marc Cucurella (55 million from FC Chelsea), striker Carlos Espi (25 million from UD Levante) and right-back Denzel Dumfries (20 million from Inter Milan). Centre-back Ibrahima Konate (FC Liverpool) and midfielder Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) arrived on free transfers.

Only ageing stars such as David Alaba and Dani Caravajal have left so far, along with academy products without any prospect of significant playing time such as Gonzalo Garcia and Cesar Palacios.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google