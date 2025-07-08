'He’s not ready to be thrown in' - Kasey Keller questions Patrick Agyemang's readiness as USMNT's lead striker following Gold Cup

The USMNT icon has shared his assessment of Agyemang’s role with the national team during the Gold Cup and believes he isn’t ready for the World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED

U.S. international Kasey Keller addressed Patrick Agyemang's prominent role with the USMNT during the Gold Cup, stating it was unfair to designate the Charlotte FC forward as the team's primary striker option for the tournament.

“I think its unfair to basically say, ‘you’re our guy for this’,” Keller said on the Futbol Americas podcast. “Now I know that Haji Wright had to pull out earlier in the camp, really really surprised that Josh Sargent wasn’t a part of this. Maybe just to give him the opportunity to break out of that national team funk that we can’t quite figure out why it hasn’t clicked for him. But was Brian White the answer?"

Agyemang played in every game in the tournament, netting two goals along the way. The former USMNT goalkeeper acknowledged that Mauricio Pochettino found himself in a difficult situation with few alternatives at striker, forcing him to rely heavily on Agyemang despite his limited professional experience.

“So he [Mauricio Pochettino] almost stuck in a situation where there’s nobody else. I really see Agyemang – if there is continued development – at least at World Cup time, maybe being 10 minutes off the bench when you have to go do that Route 1 and bang some bodies and do some stuff. For a few years, the pace of Jordan Morris was that guy off the bench so you need to have those little nuances that players have that are uncoachable," Keller explained.

He added, “And the size and the ability to kind of, and the intangibles that he [Agyemang] has, 100 percent I give you that, but he’s not ready to be thrown in. It’s not fair to him and I think the fans have piled on because it’s not fair to him.”

WHAT KASEY KELLER SAID

Keller and former U.S. striker Herculez Gomez touched on a number of subjects, including their concerns over Pochettino's overall commitment to the national team following their loss in the Gold Cup final in the latest Futbol Americas.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Agyemang has experienced a rapid rise from college soccer to becoming a focal point for both Charlotte FC and the national team. His physical attributes and direct playing style have made him an intriguing prospect, but his technical refinement and tactical understanding remain a work in progress. While he does possess appealing intangibles that have caught the eye of both club and international coaches, the Gold Cup has exposed limitations in his game at the international level.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Patrick Agyemang will return to Charlotte FC following the Gold Cup to continue his development in MLS, where his side will face New York City FC on July 12. Following that, Charlotte FC will host DC United on July 16 in the MLS.