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Brighton & Hove Albion are the surprise package of the current Premier League season, thanks above all to two Germans: manager Fabian Hürzeler and veteran Pascal Groß.

Who has been the Premier League's best player so far this season? Pascal Groß, according to respected publication The Athletic. Some Borussia Dortmund fans may find that hard to believe, but the case for Groß is strong.

Groß tops a ranking that places Declan Rice (second, Arsenal) and Erling Haaland (third, Manchester City) behind him. Kevin Schade (44th, Brentford) is the only other German playing abroad to feature, while Florian Wirtz (Liverpool) missed the top 50 altogether.

It is deserved recognition for Groß, now 35, after manager Niko Kovac decided he no longer needed him at Borussia Dortmund at the start of 2026. His winter return to Brighton came more or less out of nowhere.

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The Seagulls sit second, five points behind defending champions Arsenal. The Gunners remain strong favourites for the title and have won nine of their first ten matches. Their only league defeat? Brighton beat them. Manager Fabian Hürzeler's side swept the reigning champions aside 3-0 in mid-September with a tactical masterclass . Arsenal had no answer to the supposed underdogs' relentlessly aggressive pressing.

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Premier League goal involvements: Groß leads the way for Brighton alongside Hürzeler

Groß led the way against Arsenal with a goal and an assist. It was no one-off. His ten direct goal involvements (four goals, six assists) put him ahead of Haaland (nine goals, no assists) in the Premier League scoring charts. He has played a decisive part in Brighton boasting the league's best attack.

Just a few weeks after that win over Arsenal, Groß won the Premier League player of the month award. At 35 years and three months, he became its sixth-oldest winner. Only Stuart Pearce, Teddy Sheringham (both 38), Cristiano Ronaldo (37), Gianfranco Zola (36) and Paul Scholes (35 years and nine months) were older.

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The award came only days after Groß announced his retirement from international football with Germany. "I still enjoy playing football here at the club, but Germany are going through a transition, and that's a good thing. I'll be keeping my fingers crossed for them," he explained shortly after Jürgen Klopp announced his first squad. Former Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann's decision to select him for the World Cup had also come as a surprise, given the fierce competition in central midfield. Nagelsmann had been determined to include him and praised Groß as the glue of the national team. "I see him as a magnet between players, with a good sense of who needs what at any given moment."

Groß made just one appearance in the debacle overseas, coming on as a substitute in the inconsequential 2-1 defeat to Ecuador on the final group matchday. It was his last appearance for Germany. He then watched from the sidelines as Germany suffered an embarrassing penalty shootout defeat to Paraguay. Groß later revealed that, unlike some others, he would have liked to take a penalty himself . "I was prepared for that scenario, but I don't want to rake over it now," he said.

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Groß brings that same willingness to help wherever he can to a team that suits him. He is a quiet leader, ready to step up when needed and happy to play a supporting role. But any assumption that he would stay in the background on his return to Brighton disappeared quickly. Groß came on as a substitute one day after the club announced his transfer. Five days later, he was back in the starting line-up for the first time, against Manchester City.

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Was Groß no longer fit enough for Dortmund and Niko Kovac?

That assumption was understandable after Groß's disappointing spell at Dortmund. The club hailed him as a key signing in the summer of 2024, expecting him to act as former coach Nuri Sahin's right-hand man and link defence and attack with his undoubted football intelligence. Yet despite a strong return of 16 goal involvements in 50 competitive appearances, he ended up on the bench under Kovac. Felix Nmecha, Marcel Sabitzer and Jobe Bellingham stood ahead of him in the first half of 2025/26, leaving no room for Groß in a system built on dynamism and fitness. The sobering tally: 732 of a possible 2,220 minutes on the pitch.

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A return to Brighton made sense. It was where Groß had made his name. The East Sussex club, now known for unconventional transfers through a purely data-based scouting system that others have copied many times , had paid FC Ingolstadt three million euros for a player then largely unknown to the wider public. Seven years and 75 goal involvements in 228 Premier League matches later, Dortmund signed him for seven million euros.

Hürzeler also gives Groß, usually an attack-minded No 8 and sometimes captain, a standing no other player in the current squad enjoys. Since his return to the starting line-up against Man City, he has not started a league match on the bench and has come off only twice. No one else at Brighton has that status, and Groß owes it to more than his above-average number of goal involvements.

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Groß's remarkable figures: more than a scoring machine, and soon a manager?

Groß creates chances as well as finishing them. According to FotMob, he has initiated 29 shots, making him the league's most creative player. He has proved he can keep up physically, too. The 19-cap Germany international has covered 119.5 kilometres, almost three marathons in ten appearances, more ground than any other Premier League player. Those figures may surprise Dortmund and Kovac.

"I didn't necessarily expect it," Groß recently told Sky of his impressive goal contribution. His explanation was straightforward: "It has been a good start for me personally, just as it has for the whole team. I think our style of play suits me very well. We create a lot of chances, win the ball a lot and often get into situations where you can play the final pass. We want to create lots of scoring chances. It's simply fun to play in this team."

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Brighton could yet qualify for the Champions League for the first time. If they do, retirement may be far from Groß's mind, even though his contract expires at the end of the season. "As long as I feel good, enjoy myself and can help my team, I'll carry on. It's also important to me that I have a role in the team that suits me, fulfils me and that I'm happy with. As long as that's the case, I see no reason to stop," he said in that interview, adding that he would be "at peace" with himself if he ended his career.

Groß already has a plan for what follows. Many believe the Mannheim native could have a successful coaching career. He still needs his top-level coaching licence, he recently told kicker. "Because there's no time for that with our schedule," he said, adding: "It'll just have to wait a little longer. But that's not a problem."

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Pascal Groß: Dortmund and Brighton performance figures since his return

Club Dortmund Brighton & Hove Albion Appearances (minutes played) 66 (4,558) 38 (3,253) Goals 1 6 Assists 17 11