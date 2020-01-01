Hayes and Kerr excited as Chelsea offered first glimpses of England's partnership with Aussie

The Blues' new signing linked up brilliantly with her new team-mates on her debut, particularly the England international

Sam Kerr is excited about what is to come for her in the Women’s Super League after making her Chelsea debut in their 3-1 win over Reading.

Despite it being just over a week since she landed in , Kerr started for the Blues on Sunday, making an immediate impact with a backheel flick to set up Beth England’s equaliser.

The 26-year-old could have grabbed further headlines as well by putting away two great chances one-on-one, but admitted she was ‘nervous’ in her first game since November 12.

“Anything is good I guess,” she said, asked about her assist.

“But I missed a few [chances] there, so I’ll have to sharpen up on my shooting!

“I was nervous,” Kerr said of her first chance, in the opening two minutes.

“It was my first one-on-one in a few months – I haven’t been playing much so I was nervous – but it will come, get the jitters out and it’s only my first game, I can go from here.

“I’m still finding my feet in England, I’m just getting used to it.

“It’s freezing to be honest! But I’m enjoying it. The girls are quality and they’ve really welcomed me so I’ve settled in the best I can in nine days.

“I always want to play. I was just going to put my head down and do what I could at training to start.

“I’ve been a bit rusty coming back from a break, but I always want to start.”

One of the main takeaways from Kerr’s debut was the way she linked up with England, giving fans glimpses of what could become a very fruitful partnership.

“It was awesome working with Beth. I feel like we’ve just connected really quickly,” the Aussie added.

“She’s a quality player and hopefully she can keep scoring, because we need her.”

Blues boss Emma Hayes was equally impressed by the pair, saying: “Oh, what a backheel! A beautiful backheel for Beth.

“What didn’t help is they went down to 10 players and then they dropped deeper and then spaces were no longer there, so I made adjustments.

“I made adjustments in the first half just to give us a bit more width higher up the pitch but it’s exciting to see the pair of them together and I’m sure they’re happy to get the first one out the way.

“I don’t think I can ask any more [of Kerr today]. She’s rusty. It’s her first time here, there’s a lot of expectation on her.

"She’s humble. Hardworking. Honest. Thoughtful. An unbelievable team player, she cares about what the team think of her and she will work and do her job for the team at any point.

"You have top players but to have a top player who is a top person? Happy days."