The Oklahoma City Thunder head to State Farm Arena on Saturday night to square off against the Atlanta Hawks.

Oklahoma City has faced some early-season challenges but comes into this matchup riding a wave of confidence after edging out the Pacers in a thrilling 141-135 double-overtime victory on the road Thursday, their second straight win.

As for Atlanta, the Hawks have split their opening two contests and will look to string together some momentum after grinding out a hard-fought 111-107 road win over the Magic on Friday night.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Oklahoma City Thunder NBA game, plus plenty more.

Atlanta Hawks vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Date and tip-off time

The Atlanta Hawks will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in an exciting NBA game on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Saturday, October 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue State Farm Arena Location Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta Hawks team news

Trae Young paced Atlanta with 25 points and six assists on 7-of-18 shooting. Nickeil Alexander-Walker added 19 points, and Onyeka Okongwu chipped in 17 points, three assists, and three blocks in a well-rounded effort. The Hawks connected on 48% of their field goals but went just 8-of-29 from deep. After a sluggish start and a defensive lapse in the second quarter that saw them fall behind by 14, Atlanta clawed its way back. They saved their best for last, unleashing a decisive 15-0 run in the fourth quarter to complete a gutsy road comeback and snatch a hard-earned win.

Oklahoma City Thunder team news

On the other side, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was nothing short of sensational, exploding for a career-best 55 points to go along with eight rebounds and five assists while shooting 15-of-31 from the floor. Ajay Mitchell provided a huge spark off the bench with 26 points, Aaron Wiggins contributed 23 points and nine rebounds, and Chet Holmgren posted a solid double-double with 15 points and 12 boards. The Thunder shot 45% overall and just 10-of-35 from beyond the arc, but they showed incredible composure in a wild back-and-forth battle. When the game reached double overtime, Oklahoma City found another gear, stringing together an 11-2 burst to seal their second straight double-overtime win to open the season.

Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 01.03.25 NBA Atlanta Hawks Oklahoma City Thunder 119 - 135 28.10.24 NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Atlanta Hawks 128 - 104 18.10.24 NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Atlanta Hawks 104 - 99 04.01.24 NBA Atlanta Hawks Oklahoma City Thunder 141 - 138 07.11.23 NBA Oklahoma City Thunder Atlanta Hawks 126 - 117

