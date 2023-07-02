Have Man Utd seen the last of Marcel Sabitzer? Transfer call made on Bayern Munich loanee

Manchester United have reportedly seen the last of Marcelo Sabitzer, with a permanent transfer considered to be unlikely.

Austrian joined on loan in January

Won the Carabao Cup

Heading back to German champions

WHAT HAPPENED? The Austria international midfielder moved to Old Trafford late in the January window as the Red Devils sought to find cover for the injured Christian Eriksen. Sabitzer added useful experience to Erik ten Hag’s ranks and took in 18 appearances across all competitions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Injury ruled Sabitzer out of United’s final five games of 2022-23, but he does now have a Carabao Cup winners’ medal to his name. The Manchester Evening News claims that the Red Devils have no intention of bringing the 29-year-old back from Bayern Munich.

AND WHAT'S MORE: That situation could change - with questions being asked of how long the likes of Scott McTominay, Fred and Donny van de Beek will be sticking around at Old Trafford – but Sabitzer is no kind of priority. As a result, he will instead look to earn favour again at Bayern, with there still two years left to run on his contract there.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Rather than explore a purchase option for Sabitzer, United are working on a £60 million ($76m) deal that will see England international midfielder Mason Mount join them from Chelsea.