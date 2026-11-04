Frenkie de Jong feels like a marked man. The Barcelona midfielder has revealed his frustration at what he sees as a constant drumbeat of noise and criticism around him, insisting the attention paid to matters raised about him outstrips that aimed at some of his team-mates. His words carried a clear grievance over how his name gets handled at the Catalan club.

The Dutchman spoke after playing his part in the 3-0 win over Aston Villa in the UEFA Champions League, a match that meant plenty to him personally. It marked his 300th appearance in a Barcelona shirt.

Speaking in comments reported by the Spanish newspaper "Marca", the 29-year-old said: "I feel that there is always more noise around me compared to the others."

He went on to explain what grates: "There is always some noise surrounding me, especially when I am not present. For one reason or another, it happens during the summer when there are no matches, or when I get injured."

"I now feel that I am in very good shape and extremely strong," he continued. "Is there noise about me? I have a sense that the talk about me is always greater than the talk about the others, but perhaps this is just a feeling I get when they talk about me, as these are things I do not have much influence over."

Keen to shut down the speculation over his fitness, De Jong confirmed he has put his previous problems behind him and feels nothing in his knee. "I feel I am in very good shape. I feel strong and enthusiastic, and I have great motivation. I do not feel any problem in my knee. What happened is now in the past," he said.

His words land at a telling moment. The midfielder has endured a spell on the sidelines through injury, and the recurring debate over his form and his place in the Barcelona side rumbles on. That makes his complaint about the surrounding noise all the more striking.

De Jong hit 300 games for Barcelona since arriving from Ajax Amsterdam in 2019 for 75 million euros. Along the way he has scored 20 goals and provided 31 assists.

Hansi Flick has at times deployed him at centre-back, yet the Dutchman stressed that midfield remains where he feels most at home. He has no problem filling whatever role the team demands.

"In midfield I feel more comfortable, but I will help the team in any position it needs me," he said.

He also hailed the win over Aston Villa as an important result against an opponent who had won all their previous games in the competition. Barcelona rolled on with their perfect start to the UEFA Champions League.