Harvey Elliott's new boots inspired by his dog! New Balance release Tekela v4 Low, Paisley Edition which feature image of Liverpool star's adorable canine companion

New Balance have launched a special edition boot for Liverpool star Harvey Elliott inspired by the player's pet dog.

New Balance launch new boot for Elliott

Inspired by player's pet canine

Red boots symbolises his love for Liverpool

WHAT HAPPENED? Sports goods manufacturer New Balance has launched a brand new boot named 'New Balance Tekela v4 Low, Paisley Edition' for Elliott. The new boot draws inspiration from the Reds midfielder's pet canine, Paisley, who is an integral part of the player's life.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The new boot is red in colour which symbolises the player's love for his club Liverpool. It features a metallic silver dog bone graphic and an illustration of Paisley on the boot’s heel.

WHAT THEY SAID?: On the launch of the new collection of boots, the Reds winger said: "Being able to have Paisley with me on my boots is incredible. He’s such an important part of my life and represents something even bigger to me: family. The connection to Paisley and my family through these boots is amazing, and I’m proud to create something so unique."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? The 20 year old could be next seen in action on Thursday when Jurgen Klopp's side face Toulouse in the Europa League.