'It was relentless' - Harry Maguire praises Manchester United's impressive home form

Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire is loving his team's "relentless" recent form at Old Trafford.

Red Devils record 11 straight home wins

Championship side Reading dispatched 3-1

Maguire called the team's display "relentless"

WHAT HAPPENED? After comfortably beating Championship outfit Reading in the FA Cup, Harry Maguire has praised Manchester United's recent home form, discussing the importance of making Old Trafford "a fortress". The Premier League side's 3-1 victory marked 11 home wins on the spin for Erik Ten Hag's revitalised side.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We've got to make home a fortress. It's got to be tough for people to come, and I think if you spoke to their boys tonight, I think they'd have felt it was relentless. The first half was relentless without the goal and we controlled the game from then on."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United currently sit fourth on the Premier League table with 39 points, and remain in both domestic cup competitions. Their recent 3-0 semi-final first-leg win over Nottingham Forest all but secured a place in the Carabao Cup final. At the heart of the team's resurgence has been a serious upturn in home form.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? There's no rest for the wicked after United's victory over Reading. The Red Devils face up against Forest in the second leg of their Carabao Cup tie at Old Trafford on Wednesday, 1 February. Maguire's side will be hoping that their impressive home run continues when they host Crystal Palace three days later.