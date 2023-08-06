'Harry Kane is invested in what we're doing' - Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou sends Bayern Munich strong transfer warning after star striker's stunning four-goal friendly showing

Ritabrata Banerjee
Harry Kane Tottenham 2023Getty Images
H. KaneTottenham HotspurTransfersClub FriendliesA. PostecoglouBayern München

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou sent a stern transfer warning to Bayern Munich after Harry Kane scored four times in a friendly.

  • Postecoglou sends transfer warning to Bayern
  • Kane scored four times in friendly
  • Spurs beat Shakhtar 5-1

WHAT HAPPENED? Amid the Harry Kane to Bayern Munich transfer saga, Ange Postecoglou handed the captain's armband to the English striker in a pre-season friendly against Shakhtar Donetsk. Kane scored four times as his club thrashed the Ukrainian side 5-1.

After Kane's stellar show, the Spurs boss issued a warning to the Bundesliga champions saying that the striker is fully committed to the project at the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters after Tottenham's match, Postecoglou said, "You saw today that Harry Kane certainly is invested in what we're doing — and we will keep on doing that unless something changes. We know there's one deadline: that's the end of the transfer window."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern last submitted a substantial bid of more than €100 million (£86m/$110m) for Kane and had given the Premier League side a deadline (Friday) to respond to the offer. But Spurs chairman Daniel Levy ignored their bid and jetted off to the US.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Ange Postecoglou Tottenham HotspurGetty Images

Harry Kane Tottenham 2023Getty Images

THOMAS TUCHEL BAYERN MÜNCHENGetty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Tottenham next face Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy final on August 8 before playing their first game of the Premier League 2023/24 season against Brentford on August 13.