'Harry Kane is invested in what we're doing' - Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou sends Bayern Munich strong transfer warning after star striker's stunning four-goal friendly showing

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou sent a stern transfer warning to Bayern Munich after Harry Kane scored four times in a friendly.

Postecoglou sends transfer warning to Bayern

Kane scored four times in friendly

Spurs beat Shakhtar 5-1

WHAT HAPPENED? Amid the Harry Kane to Bayern Munich transfer saga, Ange Postecoglou handed the captain's armband to the English striker in a pre-season friendly against Shakhtar Donetsk. Kane scored four times as his club thrashed the Ukrainian side 5-1.

After Kane's stellar show, the Spurs boss issued a warning to the Bundesliga champions saying that the striker is fully committed to the project at the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters after Tottenham's match, Postecoglou said, "You saw today that Harry Kane certainly is invested in what we're doing — and we will keep on doing that unless something changes. We know there's one deadline: that's the end of the transfer window."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern last submitted a substantial bid of more than €100 million (£86m/$110m) for Kane and had given the Premier League side a deadline (Friday) to respond to the offer. But Spurs chairman Daniel Levy ignored their bid and jetted off to the US.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Tottenham next face Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy final on August 8 before playing their first game of the Premier League 2023/24 season against Brentford on August 13.