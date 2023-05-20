Harry Kane breaks Premier League record that Erling Haaland could still snatch off him as he scores incredible free-kick in what could be his final home game for Tottenham

Harry Kane scored a superb free-kick in Tottenham's clash with Brentford, breaking a record that Erling Haaland could still beat this season.

Kane scored stunning opener

First player to score in 25 different PL games

Could be a fitting swansong

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane scored a stunning free-kick, as he bent an effort into the top corner after a lay-off from Dejan Kulusevski, in what could be his final home game for the club. The goal means that he has now scored in 25 different Premier League games, becoming the first ever player to do so. Haaland, meanwhile, has scored in 23 games this term, meaning he can still break the record himself. That would require him to score in each of Manchester City's remaining three games, against Chelsea, Brighton and Brentford, while Kane would need to fail to score against Leeds on the final day.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Uncertainty continues to shroud Kane's Spurs future. The England captain's contract expires at the end of next season and he has been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, while there has also reportedly been interest from PSG. Spurs end their season at Elland Road against Leeds, meaning he may have capped his final home game at the club with a goal, should he decide to leave.

WHAT NEXT FOR KANE? He will have a decision to make over his future this summer, but Spurs first need to finish their season by playing Leeds next weekend.