Barcelona's officials have taken a shine to Hamza Abdelkarim. His professionalism, his humility and his willingness to accept whatever role he's handed with the first team, or to step up for the reserves when needed, speak to a maturity well beyond his 18 years, according to Catalan newspaper "Sport".

The newspaper added: "It is not easy for a player of this age to handle such a situation, especially as the Egyptian striker gained wide fame in his country after taking part in the World Cup. Nevertheless, Hamza has shown a great deal of humility and awareness, whether in accepting his limited appearances with the first team, or in his readiness to play for Barcelona Atletic under Juliano Belletti when asked to do so".

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Abdelkarim reported for Barcelona training on Wednesday as the squad got back to work after two painful defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid. He had watched both games from the bench without kicking a ball.

His last outing came on 17 October, his only appearance so far for Barcelona Atletic. He opened the scoring from the penalty spot against Utebo in a 2-1 win at the Johan Cruyff Stadium.

After signing a new contract until 2030, Hamza made his priority clear: he wants minutes, and he doesn't care whether they come with the first team or the reserves. He simply doesn't want to let himself down.

That attitude, the report says, reflects a player who values the chance to play and develop above questions of status. He knows too that the more he features, the quicker he'll adapt to a Barcelona style far removed from the football he grew up with before his move to Catalonia.

Praise from Flick and the dressing room

Barcelona rate Abdelkarim for more than his technical readiness. He has slotted seamlessly into the first-team dressing room, and for all his ambition to one day rank among the world's best, there's no arrogance about him. Naturally quiet and a touch shy, he still shares the jokes and the downtime with his teammates.

The same goes for life with the reserves. He never acts as though he's above the rest of the group, or bigger than his role within it.

Hansi Flick is a fan, both of how Hamza carries himself in the dressing room and of what he produces in training. For now, though, the German trusts more established options up front.

Next up, Barcelona host Deportivo Alaves on Saturday at 9pm Spanish time, with Barcelona Atletic facing Arnedo at 6pm at the Johan Cruyff Stadium.

First team or reserves, the goal stays the same for Abdelkarim: rack up the minutes and grab every chance to prove himself, according to "Sport".



