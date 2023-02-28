Hajduk Split U19 vs Man City U19: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UEFA Youth League game

Hajduk Split U19 take on Manchester city U19 in a UEFA Youth League clash on Tuesday at Stadion Poljud in Split, Croatia.
The Croatian side beat Gabala and Apolonia convincingly in the first and second rounds before edging out Shakhtar Donetsk U19s 1-0 in the play-offs.
On the other hand, the Manchester City U19 side qualified for the Round of 16 after topping their group with 14 points from six games.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in India as well as how to stream live online.
Hajduk Split U19 vs Man City U19 date & kick-off time
Game:
Hajduk Split U19 vs Man City U19
Date:
February 28, 2023
Kick-off:
6:30pm IST
Venue:
Stadion Poljud, Split
How to watch Hajduk Split U19 vs Man City U19 on TV & live stream online
In India, the game will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network and can be streamed on SonyLiv.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
India
Sony Ten
SonyLiv / UEFA.tv
Hajduk Split U19 team news & squad
Hajduk Split will be without Luka Vuskovic, who is suspended for this match after getting booked against Shakhtar in the play-offs.
Hajduk Split U19 possible XI: Buljan; Djolonga, Juric-Petrasilo, Hrgovic, Pavic; Kapan, Jurak; Antunovic, Nazor, Vrcic; Brajkovic
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Buljan, Fesyuk
Defenders
Semiga, Begonja, Juric-Petrasilo, Lysenko, Pavic, Hrgovic, Djolonga, Arkovic
Midfielders
Sigur, Kavelj, Jurak, Kukuz, Capan
Forwards
Jemo, Prusina, Nazor, Vrcic, Brajkovic, Antunovic, Duic, Bobanovic, Hrvojevic
Man City U19 team news & squad
Brian Barry-Murphy's side, currently at the top of the Premier League 2 table, has no injury concerns ahead of the clash in the UEFA Youth League.
Man City U19 possible XI: Murray-Jones; Carrington, Burns, Alleyne, Galvez; Adam, Charles, O'Reilly; Ndala, Dickson, Bobb
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Sas, Murray-Jones, Grant, Whatmuff
Defenders
Burns, Katongo, Taylor, Alleyne, Samuel, Noble, Galvez, Naylor, Lewis, Carrington
Midfielders
Charles, Whittingham, Fapetu, Wright, Breckin, Fletcher, Okeke, Harrison, Adam, O'Reilly, Gray
Forwards
Borges, Ndala, Bobb, Mebude, Muir, Ogwuru, Dickson, Oboavwodou, J. Heskey, R. Heskey