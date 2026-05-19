How to buy Haiti vs Scotland tickets: World Cup ticket prices, Gillette Stadium information & more

Haiti takes on Scotland in the World Cup 2026 at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts, on June 13.

It's a fixture steeped in historical significance as Haiti makes its second appearance, and first since 1974. They come up against a Scotland side back in the tournament after a 28-year absence, getting Group C underway in Massachusetts.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for Haiti vs Scotland, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.

When is Haiti vs Scotland at the World Cup 2026?

Haiti World Cup 2026 Group Fixtures

Haiti will be rank outsiders in Group C, which also contains Scotland, Brazil and Morocco.

Date Fixture Venue Tickets June 13 Haiti vs Scotland Gillette Stadium, Massachusetts Tickets June 19 Brazil vs Haiti Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Tickets June 24 Morocco vs Haiti Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Tickets

Scotland World Cup 2026 Group Fixtures

Scotland came through a memorable playoff qualifier against Denmark to book their ticket to the 2026 World Cup. This is the Group C schedule that awaits them this summer:

Date Fixture Venue Tickets June 13 Haiti vs Scotland Gillette Stadium, Massachusetts Tickets June 19 Scotland vs Morocco Gillette Stadium, Massachusetts Tickets June 24 Scotland vs Brazil Hard Rock Stadium,Haiti Miami Tickets

How to buy Haiti vs Scotland tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are Haiti vs Scotland tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary wildly based on the category of the seat and how close we are to match day.

For the Haiti vs Scotland match in Massachusetts, entry-level prices are currently the biggest draw for fans on a budget. As the host nation takes the field for a decisive group finale, demand is expected to be among the highest of the opening round.

Currently, the cheapest tickets are available for approximately $400 to $550 in the upper tiers of the stadium.

A breakdown is as follows:

Category 3 (Upper Tier): $400 - $750

Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $800 - $1,300

Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $1,500 - $3,500

Hospitality/VIP: $4,000+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As Massachusetts is a premier global destination and a primary hub for the host team, local demand is expected to be exceptionally high. Securing the available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters looking to witness this high-stakes encounter.

Haiti vs Scotland H2H record

Where is Haiti vs Scotland?

Haiti vs Scotland will be hosted at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Known primarily as the home of the New England Patriots, Gillette Stadium is one of the premier sporting venues in the United States and has been selected to host multiple World Cup matches due to its modern facilities and large capacity.

The stadium will welcome more than 60,000 fans for World Cup matches.