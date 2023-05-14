Bruno Fernandes has suggested that Anthony Martial's goal against Wolves was down to him having his hair cut by Man Utd's favoured barber.

Martial ended goal drought vs Wolves

Fernandes suggests barber helped him score

Man Utd move closer to UCL qualification

WHAT HAPPENED? Martial gave United a first-half lead against Wolves with just his fifth league goal of the season and his first for five games. The French forward has been struggling for fitness this term but delivered a vital contribution in his side's hunt for the top four yesterday, and Fernandes thinks he knows why.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I knew he was going to score today because he had his haircut with our barber," Fernandes joked to manutd.com. “Every time he gets his haircut with him, he gets his goal. So, I will call him [the barber] every time now to go the day before the game to cut his hair because we need this Anthony. We need the Anthony that scores goals, that gives us a lot of quality on the ball and creates a lot of space for others."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Consecutive 1-0 away losses meant Liverpool closed the gap between themselves and Manchester United to just one point heading into the last few games of the season. United's win against Wolves gave them a bit of breathing room and even moved them level on points with Newcastle who have stalled slightly as of late.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images



WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UNITED? The Red Devils have just three Premier League games left this season, against Bournemouth, Chelsea and Fulham. Their campaign doesn't end there however, with a FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City bringing the curtain down on their first year under Erik ten Hag.