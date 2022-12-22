WATCH: Haaland shows no rust as Man City star volleys opening goal vs Liverpool in Carabao Cup

Man City striker Erling Haaland needed less than 10 minutes to get back on the scoresheet on his return to action against Liverpool.

Haaland breaks the deadlock

Volleys home early goal

Nets his 24th of the season

WHAT HAPPENED? Man City were back in action for the first time after the World Cup against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Thursday. Star striker Haaland picked up where he left off from before the break by volleying the hosts in front less than 10 minutes into the game for his 24th goal of the season in all competitions.

Liverpool answered with an equaliser later in the first half, but Haaland's confidence remains sky-high.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland has taken the Premier League by storm since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer and has enjoyed a rest over the World Cup as Norway did not qualify for the tournament in Qatar. The break does not appear to have affected the striker's instincts which is ominous news for the rest of Europe.

DID YOU KNOW? Erling Haaland has scored on his debut in the following competitions: Norwegian Football Cup, Champions League, Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, DFL-Supercup, Premier League and now the Carabao Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? Pep Guardiola's side are back in Premier League action on December 28 against Leeds United.