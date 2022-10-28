Will Haaland play for Man City against Leicester? FPL managers hold their breath as Guardiola offers injury update

Pep Guardiola says he will wait until Manchester City's final training session before deciding if Erling Haaland is fit enough to face Leicester City.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Norwegian international was taken off at half-time of City's Champions League meeting with Borussia Dortmund with a foot injury as well as a fever. While the setback is not considered serious, Guardiola will delay his decision on whether he will be fit enough to face Leicester in the Premier League in Saturday's early kick-off.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He feels better but we will train this afternoon and we will assess in a few hours," Guardiola said about Haaland. "We will see how he is feeling and then we will decide.

"Normally if Erling is not ready then Julian is the first option, he can play false nine but I think this is not going to happen.

"Play 90 minutes every game and he will score goals, maybe not like Erling, but he will score goals."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland has made an incredible start to life at the Etihad Stadium, scoring 22 goals in just 16 matches. He had some injuries during his time in the Bundesliga with Dortmund but a new-look City is so far untested without Haaland in the starting line-up and Alvarez will be keen to take his opportunity.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND AND CITY? After the Premier League clash with Leicester on Saturday, Guardiola's side have their final Champions League group game against Sevilla at the Etihad with top spot already guaranteed.