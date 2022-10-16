‘Haaland is the only player who gets close to Ronaldo’ – Bernardo Silva gives Man City striker biggest billing

Erling Haaland is “the only player who gets close to Cristiano Ronaldo” when it comes to goal scoring instinct, claims Bernardo Silva.

Norwegian has taken Premier League by storm

Boasts a remarkable strike rate

Comparisons drawn with the Portuguese legend

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues playmaker is a club colleague of Haaland at Manchester City and an international team-mate of Ronaldo with Portugal. He is better placed than most to draw comparisons between an all-time great with five Ballons d’Or to his name and an emerging Norwegian superstar that has been taking the Premier League storm.

WHAT THEY SAID: Silva has told Arab News when quizzed on whether Haaland can reach the levels of Manchester United forward Ronaldo: “You never know what will happen, Erling’s still very young, still got a lot to do, but the mentality is there. I’m playing with Erling so I hope so. But the standards are so high — Cristiano has won five Ballons d’Or, six Champions Leagues — but I’m very impressed by Erling. Honestly, I was speaking with a few friends the other day and I said he is the only player who gets close to Cristiano in terms of knowing where the ball will land inside the box. He’s got that smell of knowing where it lands and he’s so quick and strong, which is not easy for defenders.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland has hit 20 goals through 13 appearances for City this season, having previously found the target on 86 occasions in 89 outings for Borussia Dortmund – with that strike rate seeing him achieve a level of consistency that Ronaldo enjoyed when operating at the peak of his powers.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? Manchester City striker Haaland has played in nine Premier League games to date, but nonetheless already holds the record for most goals (15) and most goal involvements (18) in a player’s first 10 appearances in the competition. The most goals a player has scored over any 10-game stretch in the competition is 16 by Luis Suarez for Liverpool between October-December 2013.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? Defending Premier League champions City will be back in action on Sunday when taking in a trip to Liverpool, with that contest set to see Haaland go up against Reds defender Virgil van Dijk.