'My body is ready' - Haaland prepared to suffer 'pain' in the Premier League

Erling Haaland says "it’s good to have a little bit of pain here and there" as he looks to kick start his Premier League career with Manchester City on Sunday. The Norwegian international said he believes his body is ready for the physicality of England's top flight.

The 22-year-old striker will get his first taste of Premier League action when his side begin their title defence against West Ham in London.

What has Haaland said about the Premier League?

Haaland said to The Athletic: “I think it will be a bit more physical, higher tempo. And more pressure.

"It’s a really physical league and it’s going to be tough. But my body is ready and yeah, a good duel is always nice.”

Haaland said that after being a spectator his whole life, he just wants to get stuck in and play, adding: “I always watched the Premier League and every game is living its own kind of story.

“So many games to play, different atmospheres. From watching outside my whole life to finally be in it, I’m just really looking forward to it.”

How has Haaland settled in at Manchester City?

Haaland hinted that due to the slightly different styles of play that his former team Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City play, there may be a period of adjustment.

“It’s a lot about chemistry,” he said. "I was two and a half years in Dortmund, so I knew really well the players there and it will come here as well, about passing the ball at the perfect timing.

"It’s something that has to come and will come. At the top level, it will come."

He was particularly complementary about the level of his team-mates, and believes that once he has clicked, all will be fine.

“I think it’s going to be good because when we get to know each other - it may take a while, we will have to see - the level of these players is so insane," he said.

Haaland's first few tests

Manchester City kick off their title defence away at West Ham on Sunday where Haaland will be hoping he can make the perfect start to life in England.

His first home game will see Bournemouth visit the Etihad before a trip to Newcastle.

City round of the first month of the season with two home matches against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest respectively.