Gullit: Lampard must not make the mistake of hiring his friends at Chelsea

The Dutchman has a word of warning for Chelsea boss in-waiting Frank Lampard, and says his backroom appointments could be crucial

Dutch legend Ruud Gullit believes Frank Lampard possesses all the attributes to be a managerial success at former club , providing he doesn’t surround himself with faces that are too familiar.

The current boss and former Blues midfielder is widely tipped to take over from Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge if the Italian agrees terms to become the new manager of .

In the event of Sarri’s departure, the ex-West Ham and man is believed to be Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich’s number one candidate to take the hot seat.

But Gullit has warned the 40-year-old will need the right kind of people alongside him in the dugout if he is to replicate the kind of success he enjoyed as a player in West London between 2001 and 2014.

Lampard remains the club’s all-time leading goalscorer, and would be a hugely popular appointment both behind the scenes and in the stands at Stamford Bridge.

Gullit, however, knows a thing or two about taking on the job with little experience in the bank. With his coaching career in its infancy, the former and boss stepped up to become Chelsea’s player-manager when Glenn Hoddle left in 1996.

And with Lampard recently coming to the end of his very first season in management, where he steered Derby to the Championship play-off final, Gullit believes recruiting the right kind of helping hands could be a key factor.

“He must not make the mistake to get friends there,” he told Sky Sports.

“He has to make sure he gets some people there who have experience in managing and coaching teams.

“(Lampard) has done nothing yet as a coach.

“Chelsea gave me this opportunity as well and we won a lot, so that (inexperience) has nothing to do with it.

“I think it's important for Chelsea that they have someone in charge they can relate to. I hope also they can get the right people around him who can help him.

“That will be the best thing for him."

Roberto Di Matteo, another former Chelsea boss, also thinks Lampard would be a good fit at the club, and has dismissed suggestions that the job is too big for someone with minimal experience.

The Italian insists Lampard is “definitely the right man” for the role.

“I followed Derby last year and his team plays very good footbal," he said. "He's got all the experience in the world.

“It's a great fit. Whether it's right now or not, only time can tell that.

“You can say it is too early but you have to give people a chance.

“Frank has got all the tools and I think he will make a lot of people happy if he was the next manager."