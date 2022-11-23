Guillermo Ochoa names 'professor' who helped him save Robert Lewandowski's penalty in World Cup opener
- Ochoa saved Lewandowski penalty
- Said Pinero prepared him for block
- Mexico drew 0-0 vs Poland
WHAT HAPPENED? Ochoa's 58th-minute save was the defining moment of the scoreless draw in El Tri's World Cup opener, and he claimed he was able to predict the direction of Lewandowski's shot based on prior research.
WHAT THEY SAID: "We work with Professor Gustavo Pinero on penalties, we know what Lewandowski does," Ochoa told reporters. "I'm happy to have saved the penalty and kept the [clean sheet]."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ochoa was already a World Cup hero from previous tournament appearances. His latest effort launches him even higher on the totem pole of Mexico legends, and will potentially be the difference in El Tri reaching the knockout stage.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR MEXICO? Hopefully a long-term contract extension for the professor! The World Cup always introduces unexpected stars, and in this case, El Tri have benefitted from an unsung member of their staff. Pretty cool.
Editors' Picks
- Messi's last dance: There will be tears as the GOAT says goodbye to the World Cup
- Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend
- Kylian Mbappe: France's enfant terrible - and potential World Cup saviour
- Redemption? England sensation Saka just cemented his status as a Three Lions superstar