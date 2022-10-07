Guardiola reacts after 'joke' Haaland petition called for 'robot' to be banned because it's unfair

Pep Guardiola laughed off a petition to ban Erling Haaland from playing for Manchester City, as he suggested the Norwegian can improve.

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland has made a blistering start to life in the Premier League, scoring 14 goals in the competition in just eight games. Some fans of opposition teams have already had enough of the Norwegian striker, creating a petition asking for him to be banned from playing for City!

WHAT HE SAID: Guardiola laughed off the suggestion of the petition, telling reporters: "Yeah, it's a joke. It's a joke, it's good."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Remarkably, Guardiola went on to suggest that Haaland can actually improve "the connection with Kevin [De Bruyne], Phil [Foden], Riyad [Mahrez], Jack [Grealish]. Erling when he has the ball he knows what passes I like. He can improve every part of his game. Everyone knows he can do better. We can all improve until we die."

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? After bagging a first-half brace against Copenhagen, Haaland was substituted by Guardiola, presumingly ensuring the striker is in tip-top shape to face Southampton this weekend.