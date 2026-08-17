Barcelona are sticking to their plan to sign Argentine Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez, viewing him as their top target to bolster the attacking line during the current transfer window, despite the Catalan club's management having alternative options in case the deal falls through.

Deco and Hansi Flick are leading the charge, and according to Spanish newspaper "Sport" they remain confident of landing Alvarez this summer. Both the player and the club believe the deal can be done, not least because the Argentine wants out of Atletico and into Barcelona.

The striker went public with his desire to leave during the World Cup. He then told Diego Simeone face to face after returning to the club's headquarters last Wednesday, leaving the Argentine boss in a hugely awkward spot.

Speculation over his future only grew when Simeone left him out of the squad against Olympique Marseille, despite Alvarez having rejoined training with the rest of the international players.

All eyes now fall on 19 August, when Atletico open their league campaign against Malaga. Will Simeone bring the striker back into the fold?

Atletico's public line has not shifted for all the noise around him: "Julian Alvarez is not for sale".

Yet the player's determination to leave hands Simeone the same headache Pep Guardiola wrestled with two years ago.

Back in August 2024, Manchester City sanctioned Alvarez's move to Atletico Madrid for around 75 million euros, a fee that could rise to 95 million with add-ons, after the forward asked to leave in search of a bigger role and more influence at a new club.

Guardiola handled it plainly at the time. A player who feels unhappy or wants more minutes should look for a way out, he said, adding that managing the emotions of those who do not feature regularly is one of the hardest parts of the job.

Simeone now stares down almost the same scenario. This time, though, it is not about minutes. Alvarez wants a fresh challenge that may not come around again, with Barcelona as his first choice.

One question hangs over Atletico Madrid. Will Simeone follow Guardiola's lead, or dig in and keep his striker against his wishes?