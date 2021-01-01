Guardiola warns Man City rivals that addiction remains after third Premier League title triumph

The Catalan coach is now chasing down Champions League glory, with it his opinion that the Blues can get even better under his guidance

Pep Guardiola has warned that a third Premier League title, and potential Champions League win, will not satisfy his addiction to success, with the Manchester City boss of the opinion that his side can get even better.

Two legs of a potential treble have been completed by City this season, with another top-flight crown secured on the back of a fourth successive Carabao Cup triumph.

European glory is now there to be shot at, ahead of a heavyweight clash with domestic rivals Chelsea on May 29, and Guardiola is looking to take his team to even greater heights in the years to come.

What has been said?

One of the most decorated coaches of all time said of a desire to keep adding to his medal collection: "It’s so addictive, so nice.

"It’s addictive and, after that, why should you stop? Why should we not try to improve and do it again?

"From the outside you get results, but I still see things I don’t like.

"When you have the feeling it's enough and the pleasure is not there, it’s the time to say goodbye, but if the players still want to continue, then we're going to carry on."

How long will Guardiola be sticking around?

The Catalan coach did have history prior to arriving in England of enjoying considerable success over a brief period of time in any one post before moving onto another challenge.

Four years were spent in charge of Barcelona and three at the helm of Bayern Munich.

Guardiola is approaching the end of his fifth season at City, with a contract committed to in November that is set to take him through to the summer of 2023.

On the signing of that deal, which came on the back of a family holiday to the Maldives alongside Blues chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, the ambitious 50-year-old said: "I saw that he trusted me. I cannot assure him of success, but I saw his eyes and I trusted him.

"When that happens, you have to do it. When it happens I cannot say no. All the managers in the world, you can be sacked if you don’t win games.

"We had long discussions and he convinced me we still have work to do. I trust him a lot and I said 'we're going to try to do it again in the next few years'.

"Part of the reason for my happiness here is his determination to convince me to say 'we still have to do it'.

"We cannot forget we came from the disappointment of Lyon, losing in the quarter-finals of the Champions League the previous season, and no holidays.

"I had the feelings in other clubs sometimes - Bayern Munich and Barcelona were always supportive - that feeling the managers are always supported when they have success.

"I cannot forget my first season here, when we didn't win anything, the behaviour of my chairman. And the big disappointment against Lyon, the support I had from my chairman.

"That's why he is part of our success and it's dedicated to him, for supporting me, like I support my backroom staff and the players.

"Now we have two weeks ahead of us to prepare for the dream come true of playing the final of the Champions League and the show must go on next season. We are going to try to be strong next season."

