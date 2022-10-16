'Many bad moments are coming' - Guardiola claims Haaland cannot maintain early season form for Man City

Pep Guardiola has warned that Erling Haaland will eventually go through a rough patch as it is difficult to maintain his incredible early season form.

Haaland in sensational form for Man City

Has scored 20 goals in 13 matches

Guardiola warns of drop in output

WHAT HAPPENED? The Norwegian has been shattering records since he joined Manchester City in the summer and his strike against Southampton last weekend made him the fastest player to reach 15 goals in Premier League history. However, Guardiola believes that there is still room to improve and there will be a lean patch somewhere down the line. At the same time, he is confident that Haaland's monstrous mentality will help him get over those tough times and shine again.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Many bad moments are coming for sure - and in those moments he must say ‘it's okay, now go for the next one’. We were surprised by his mentality. We know his skills, but how he behaves in the bad moments, in those situations," stated the Spanish manager.

"He will maybe go 20 minutes, not seeming to be involved in the game - but he is never out of the game. That’s because you always believe you’re in the process. When you have ability and you believe it’s always easier. Haaland is always there, saying ‘I will arrive, I will be there, I will score a goal’," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland has already netted three hat tricks including one in the Manchester derby and has been a nightmare for defenders. Meanwhile, Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has explained how to stop him and it will be an incredible battle between the pair when their two teams face each other at Anfield on Sunday.

WHAT NEXT FOR HAALAND? Guardiola chose to rest Haaland against FC Copenhagen on Tuesday in the Champions League to keep him fresh for the clash with Liverpool.