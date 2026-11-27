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Spanish coach Pep Guardiola has ruled out a return to Barcelona following the end of his spell at Manchester City, and admitted he has no set date for getting back into coaching.

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Pep Guardiola is one of the most influential figures in Barcelona's modern history. His side dominated Spain and Europe, winning the Champions League in 2009 and 2011.

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He also brought a style of play that plenty of teams have tried to copy, and that many players, retired and active, describe as "the best football in history", according to Catalan newspaper Sport.

Unsurprisingly, a large section of Barcelona's fans would love to see Pep return to the club at some point.

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The Catalan coach, though, has shut that door more than once: "My time as Barcelona coach is over, and I will not return to coach the team again."

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He did so again a few days ago in an interview with the Bundesliga's official magazine, which focused mainly on his time at Bayern Munich.

Asked whether he could see himself returning to Bayern in the future, Guardiola didn't rule it out entirely. He also called Vincent Kompany "a great coach".

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On Barcelona, he left no room for doubt: "I, for example, will not go back to Barcelona."

Guardiola has spoken before about how the media pressure, the excessive attention on his every move and the rivalry with Real Madrid left him utterly exhausted during his time as Barcelona coach.

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Talking German football with interviewer Markus Hörwick, he highlighted how the pressure and the way of life differ between Spain and Germany: "You don't care how you play, winning is enough. On top of that, you know how to enjoy life outside football, whereas in Spain there is nothing else."

Guardiola is using his time away from coaching to rethink his priorities and work out how long he needs before returning to the dugout. Asked when he'd be back, he said: "Last time I needed a whole year to recharge my batteries, but this time I don't know how long I'll need. I'm not setting a specific date."

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In the six months since he stepped away, he has fielded significant offers, including the chance to coach the national teams of Italy, the Netherlands and the United States. He hasn't accepted any of them.

Guardiola spent three seasons at Bayern Munich, from 2013 to 2016.

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The Champions League eluded him there, but the Bavarian side won seven trophies under his leadership, including three consecutive Bundesliga titles.

Franz Beckenbauer set out the brief at one of his first dinners after he took charge of Bayern: "Here you just have to win. It's that simple at Bayern Munich."

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Guardiola says he loved that line, and it helped him understand the nature of the job and the expectations at the club.

He still keeps a close eye on the men now in charge of his two former clubs, Barcelona and Bayern Munich. He has praised both Hans Flick and Vincent Kompany, describing them as "fully equipped to compete and build great teams".