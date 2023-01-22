'Too much caviar!' - Guardiola admits he will leave Man City if he cannot motivate squad who are 'not the same' this season

Pep Guardiola confessed that he would leave Manchester City if he fails to motivate his players to rediscover their best form.

WHAT HAPPENED? City, Premier League champions in four of the last five seasons, are currently five points behind league leaders Arsenal in second. The Sky Blues lost the Manchester derby last Saturday after taking the lead, but came back from a two-goal deficit to beat Tottenham Hotspur in a midweek tie. Speaking after that game, Guardiola admitted that his squad - and even fans - lacked motivation after so much success, and he has now vowed to leave the club if he cannot turn the situation around.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters Guardiola said: "I won four Liga titles in Spain in a row and it was not the same going for the fifth. I was not starving enough — too much caviar! Real Madrid beat us to the league that year. I understand how my players feel but I am here to stop it. The chairman knows that. I want to be here otherwise I would have not have signed (a new contract earlier this season) but if I lose the team, I lose something. I can not be here.

"The club has to move forward. These goals we have given away like the second against Manchester United are not acceptable. Our fans want the second half against Spurs more often. This is what we have to do."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is a big weekend in the title race as Arsenal have the opportunity to strengthen their grip on top spot by beating Manchester United - the only team that has defeated them in the Premier League this season. Should they slip up though, Guardiola's side could trim the gap to just two points.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Guardiola's charges next take on Wolves in a crucial Premier League clash on Sunday.