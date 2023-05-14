Ricardo Pepi's Groningen see match against Ajax abandoned after protesting fans throw smoke bombs onto pitch

Crowd trouble brought a premature end to Groningen's clash with Ajax as the home fans' history for disruption continued.

Groningen supporters throw flares onto pitch

One fan ran across pitch with banner insulting clubs owners

Third incident involving club in recent weeks

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch top-flight match between Groningen and Ajax was abandoned after only a few minutes as fans threw smoke bombs onto the pitch. A supporter also ran across the pitch with a message for the board after the the clubs relegation to the Eerste Divisie.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is not the first incident of crowd trouble involving Groningen. A fan recently punched defender Jetro Willems, and another one of their matches was abandoned due to a beer striking an official.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Dutch football authorities have brought in emergency measures in recent weeks to deal with crowd trouble after a lighter struck Davy Klaassen in a cup match earlier in the spring. The measures ensure incidents like today can't spiral out of control and games are abandoned if objects enter the pitch.

WHAT NEXT? The game will likely be replayed midweek as has been the process from previous abandonments.