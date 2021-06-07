'The song exists because I scored 25 goals!' - Grigg reveals frustration at Euro 2016 cult song

The Northern Ireland international has explained why the chant became something of a source of annoyance for him at the major tournament

Will Grigg has revealed his frustration over his cult song at Euro 2016, insisting it exists because of his fine scoring record and not just because his name fit the tune.

Grigg earned a place in Northern Ireland's squad for the European Championships after a stellar 2015-16 campaign at Wigan, who he helped gain promotion as League One winners.

The striker did not see a single minute of action for his country at the tournament, but he still gained a popular reputation due to the infectious chant that was adopted by a number of the supporters from other competing countries.

What's been said?

The song was repeated continuously due to the catchy nature of the lyrics, but Grigg insists that it was originally created as a tribute to his achievements in front of goal.

“The song itself never annoyed me," the 29-year-old, who is now on the books of Sunderland, told Goal and SPOX.

"What bothered me, however, was that some people only connected me with it and not with my goals. The song doesn't exist because 'Will Grigg' fits the rhythm so well, but because I scored 25 goals for Wigan. Everyone in England and Northern Ireland knew that, but not at the Euros."

Grigg added on how his family reacted to the hype around the chant: "All my friends and relatives enjoyed the song - except for my little daughter. Whenever she went to the playground, her friends would sing the song. At the beginning, she thought it was funny, but at some point, it annoyed her."

Grigg's Euro disappointment

Grigg went on to admit that he still harbours disappointment over the lack of playing time he was offered at the Euros, despite having been glad for such a memorable experience in France.

“Sometimes I remember the tournament and think: 'Wow, what an experience!" he said. "On other days, however, the disappointment about the lack of playing time prevails.

"The Euros was certainly the biggest disappointment of my career so far and I will associate it with it for the rest of my life."

Grigg, who has hit two goals in 12 games for Northern Ireland to date, went on to reveal that he was embraced by several German players after his country's group stage loss to Joachim Low's side as a result of the fame the song had brought him.

“Mats Hummels mentioned the song in an interview before the game, so I asked him about his shirt afterwards," said the forward. "He was very nice, gave it to me and even invited me to the German dressing room. Everyone there recognized me immediately. I talked to a few players and even took a photo with Bastian Schweinsteiger."

