Ex-USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter defended American coaches abroad amid continued skepticism of their ability to lead clubs in Europe.

U.S. Soccer investigation into Berhalter concluded

Found him still eligible for USMNT return

Berhalter gives wide-ranging interview

WHAT HAPPENED? Berhalter reacted to an independent report that said he didn't deceive U.S. Soccer about a 1992 domestic violence incident with his future wife, saying he was glad the investigation was behind him, but he also spoke generally about the perception of American coaches. It's been a hot topic of late with the return of streaming show Ted Lasso - based on a U.S. coach in England - and Jesse Marsch's doomed spell at Leeds.

WHAT THEY SAID: “What I would say is, it is too small a sample size,” Berhalter told The Telegraph. “We just can’t make blanket statements about American coaches based on two coaches [Marsch and David Wagner]. That’s the way to look at it. Everyone has a unique quality. I could see if it had been 100 U.S. coaches and you had more data. If I was trying to figure how, say, players from Poland perform in England and only looked at two cases, I wouldn’t be doing my job very well. Everyone has a different upbringing and a different culture.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leeds fired Marsch earlier this year amid a relegation battle, and even though their form is mostly unchanged since then, the sacking helped ignite a new round of debate over Americans coaching in Europe.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR BERHALTER? He's in a strange position in that the U.S. Soccer report cast him in just about as favorable of a light as anyone could have imagined, but the saga with the family of Gio Reyna could nonetheless prove off-putting for potential employers wanting to steer clear of controversy. For now, he seems to be holding out hope that the USMNT will bring him back on a new contract.

