Greenwood's response to goal drought & critics no surprise to former Man Utd team-mate McNeil

A man who once played alongside the teenager in the Red Devils' academy ranks always expected a hot prospect to respond positively

Mason Greenwood ending a 15-game goal drought and silencing his critics in the process came as no surprise to Dwight McNeil, with the Burnley winger a big fan of a teenage forward that he once worked alongside at Manchester United.

The 21-year-old Clarets winger spent time within the academy system at Old Trafford before heading to Turf Moor in 2014, allowing him to team up with some hot prospects.

Greenwood was emerging through the ranks at that stage, as his progress was accelerated by United, and he has rediscovered a spark on a senior stage of late after previously going two months without finding the target.

McNeil, who is set to be reunited with Greenwood when Burnley face United on Sunday, never doubted that his former colleague would come good, telling the Daily Mail of a highly rated forward who boasts three goals in his last five appearances: "Mason was always a very good player. He was younger than me but he played up with us in our age group.

"He was always good with both feet and you could tell with Mason at a young age that he would make it.

"I know him personally and he’s a good man. It’s great that we’ve both achieved our dream to play in the Premier League and obviously Mason is doing so well at United and I’m happy for him.

"He’s had some criticism but I know what kind of guy he is. He’s a good guy and he’s come back scoring goals again.

"Sometimes I see him face to face on the odd occasion. But it’s mainly on social media I speak to him.

Greenwood has found himself on a steep learning curve at Old Trafford, with criticism inevitable once any dip in high standards and expectations was endured.

He has handled himself well, with detractors being silenced at present, and is expected to be a key man for club and country in the years to come.

McNeil is looking to tread a similar path, having recently reached 100 appearances for Burnley, and believes severing ties with United has worked in his favour.

The England U21 international, who has sparked plenty of transfer talk in recent windows, added: "I look back now at being released by United and I wouldn’t have thought back then that I would eventually have all this experience under my belt by this age.

"It’s a credit to the staff who believe in me here and keep playing me. It means a lot to me and my family. To be only 21 and be making my 100th appearance for the club that was always a special one is important.

"Leaving United just gave me that desire and determination to become a professional footballer in the Premier League, Championship, League One or League Two,’ he said.

"It made me focused on becoming a professional footballer. Hopefully looking back on it, I’ve proved some people wrong."

