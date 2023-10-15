Mason Greenwood makes key decision on his future after leaving Man Utd for Getafe loan

Mason Greenwood is reportedly looking to make his loan move to Getafe permanent after making the switch to the Spanish side from Manchester United.

The Sun has reported that the England forward is loving life in Spain and is exploring his options to make a permanent move to the Geta Azulones. The Manchester United striker moved to La Liga last month after executives decided he could not continue his career at Old Trafford as a result of an inquiry into his off-field activities.

The former England international was taken into custody in January of 2022 after being accused of coercive control, assault, and attempted rape by his girlfriend. However, the Crown Prosecution Service dismissed all charges in February after 'key witnesses turned down their statements'.

Greenwood was immediately frozen out of the Manchester United squad pending trial in 2022 and stayed out of playing contention until the end of the 2022/23 season. Once the Red Devils announced that Greenwood would be integrated into the squad, the club received a severe backlash. Eventually, the decision was made by United executives to send the player out on loan due to the criticism.

So far, Greenwood has enjoyed life in Madrid, as he received a warm welcome from players and fans alike. Last weekend, the former England international scored his first goal in La Liga as Getafe drew 2-2 against Celta Vigo.

And now, it appears that the striker is hoping to remain in Spain for the foreseeable future; it remains to be seen if United will demand any kind of fee to allow Greenwood to leave.