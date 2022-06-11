Gravenberch confirms €25m transfer to Bayern Munich from Ajax

The 20-year-old will make the long-anticipated move to the Bavarian giants after a fine season in the Eredivisie

Ryan Gravenberch has confirmed he has signed for Bayern Munich after the Dutch international revealed he would join the Bundesliga champions from Ajax in an interview.

Though Bayern are yet to officially confirm the transfer, the 20-year-old has long been linked with a switch to Allianz Arena, and has now revealed he will do so.

The Bavarian outfit will reportedly pay a fixed fee of €19 million plus an additional €6m in add-ons to sign the midfielder, while Ajax are further believed to have secured a sell-on clause of seven-and-a-half per cent.

What has Gravenberch said on his transfer?

Upon confirming the news of his switch, the Dutchman was quick to praise his new team and stated that he has arrived to chase the biggest honours at hand.

"Bayern is a big club," he told Bild. "I think you have to win big titles here.

"That is also what I expect for myself. I'm happy to be here in Munich now."

How will Gravenberch fit in at Bayern?

By Daniel Nutz, GOAL Germany

Gravenberch is a player with a lot of potential which can be developed greatly under Julian Nagelsmann.

However, there is also big competition in his position, with Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka currently pulling the strings at the heart of Bayern's midfield.

Nonetheless, Bayern plays in three different competitions for the most part of the season so Gravenberch should get enough playing time to continue his development.

For the reported price, it looks like a very good piece of business from Bayern.

