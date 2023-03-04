Chelsea really needed 'brave' Wesley Fofana! Graham Potter makes glowing statement after defender gives Blues much-needed victory vs Leeds

Chelsea coach Graham Potter says his side missed Wesley Fofana while he was out injured as the defender netted the winning goal against Leeds.

Fofana headed Chelsea to victory

Defender's first goal for Blues

Potter full of praise for Frenchman

WHAT HAPPENED? Fofana got on the end of a Ben Chilwell corner and headed in to give the Blues the lead at Stamford Bridge in a 1-0 victory. The goal was Fofana's first since joining Chelsea from Leicester last summer and just his third appearance since his return from the knee injury he sustained in October.

WHAT THEY SAID: Potter was delighted to see the 22-year-old play a vital role in his side's victory, telling BBC Sport: "Wesley Fofana has been a big miss for us. He's one of the players who has been out for a while. He is physical, brave with the ball and does what he does well in the box which is attack the ball. It gave us a win."

He added: "People care. Players want to win and supporters want us to do well. At 1-0 in the Premier League, anything can happen, when you consider the run we're on, it's not surprising [there were nerves]. The players fought for the win and it allows us to keep moving forward."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea had failed to win any of their previous six matches heading into the clash with Leeds and had scored just once in that run. They remain 10th in the Premier League, 11 points adrift of the top four.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Fofana was Chelsea’s 13th different Premier League goalscorer this season. Only Arsenal, with 14, have had more scorers in the competition this term.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Potter's team are in action again in midweek when they face Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their Champions League tie.