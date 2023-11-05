Wrexham will be delighted to have been given a rather favourable draw in the FA Cup second round.

Wrexham draw Yeovil Town at home

The Red Dragons beat Mansfield 2-1 to progress

Now one win away from potential Premier League side

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Dragons have been drawn as the home side against sixth-tier side Yeovil Town. The Welsh club will go into the game knowing that victory will put them into the hat alongside the likes of Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After their victory 2-1 over Mansfield, Wrexham progressed through to the second round of the FA Cup. The draw against Yeovil, two divisions below them, means they have avoided tricky games against League 1 high-flyers Bolton Wanderers and Oxford United.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? Victory against Yeovil Town will mean Wrexham could have the opportunity of playing against some of the nation's biggest clubs. The chance to play at Old Trafford, Stamford Bridge or the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could be just around the corner.