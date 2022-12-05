'Good luck!' - Pele reveals he will be watching Brazil's last-16 clash against South Korea from his hospital bed

Brazilian football legend Pele has wished his nation luck and said he'll be watching from hospital as Brazil take on South Korea at the World Cup.

Pele speaks out on Brazil

Will watch last 16 tie from hospital

Sends good luck to Selecao

WHAT HAPPENED? Headlines have been dominated this week by news updates surrounding the health of Pele. The footballing icon was readmitted to hospital last week and, following reports he had been moved to palliative care, he and his daughters have spoken out playing down the concern. Ahead of Brazil's last-16 tie with South Korea, he took to Twitter to wish the Selecao the best of luck.

WHAT HE SAID: Pele's official account tweeted: "In 1958, I walked the streets thinking about fulfilling the promise I made to my father. I know that today many have made similar promises and are also going in search of their first World Cup.

"I'll be watching the game from hospital and I'll be rooting for each one of you. Good luck!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There continues to be concern surrounding Pele, who carved out a legacy as perhaps the greatest footballer ever with his country on the world stage, particularly as he led them to glory as a teenager in 1958. Reports suggested that the 82-year-old was braced for end-of-life treatment following his current health complications, but his grandson has insisted he will watch Brazil vie win a sixth World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? Tite's side are hunting down a first World Cup triumph since Brazil won 20 years ago in South Korea and Japan.