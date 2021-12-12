GOALSTUDIO tiger kit released for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

From today, FIFA fans can unlock a new kit inspired by the black water tiger in FIFA 22’s Ultimate Team mode.

The launch is part of EA Korea’s showcase of new kits on FIFA 22 to exhibit the beauty of Korean culture through various collaborations.

The tiger, which is a spiritual animal of Korea, is central to the GOALSTUDIO design, which uses fierce patterns and colours, and a taekwondo collar, while the shirt design expresses the symbolic traits of strong leadership and passion associated with the black tiger.

As the kit was created through the collaboration with GOALSTUDIO, the limited edition of the actual kit will be released for retail around the Christmas season at GOALSTUDIO’s online store (GOALSTUDIO.COM) and its flagship store in Gangnam, Seoul.

Limited numbers of the kit will be also be made available to influencers across Korea.

The kit will also be worn by all finalists taking part in the 'PlayStation Cup EA SPORTS FIFA 22 Online Tournament' in January.

To unlock the kit, fans need to complete the Korean Tiger Set Squad Building Challenge, which requires the submission of two squads with the following requirements:

Guardian Spirit:

Korean Republic players: Minimum 1

Rare players: Minimum 5

Gold players: Minimum 4

Player Quality: Minimum silver

Team Chemistry: Minimum 50

Tiger Fury:

K League Players: Minimum 1

Rare Players: Minimum 3

Gold Players: Minimum 1

Player Quality: Minimum silver

Team Chemistry: Minimum 50

This is the second time that GOALSTUDIO clothing has appeared in FIFA, as classic GOALSTUDIO items were made available in the Volta Football mode in FIFA 21.

GOALSTUDIO is a lifestyle fashion brand built on an in-depth understanding of football culture from GOAL.