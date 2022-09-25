How many goals has Robert Lewandowski scored for Poland? Barcelona star's full World Cup, Euro, Nations League and international friendly record

Robert Lewandowski is Poland's greatest goalscorer in history and it seems unlikely he will be losing that record any time soon.
The Barcelona striker has consistently been scoring since his debut against San Marino back in 2008.
Lewandowski's most clinical performance for the national team came when he scored four goals against Gibraltar in 2014 in Poland's Euro 2016 qualifier.
Having featured for his country in three European championships and one World Cup in his career, Lewandowski has scored against some of the greatest teams in Europe including Germany, Spain and Portugal.
But, how many goals does he have for Poland across all competitions?
Let's take a look.
Robert Lewandowski's total Poland goals
Competition
Games
Goals
World Cup
3
0
World Cup qualification
37
30
Euros
11
5
Euros qualification
20
19
UEFA Nations League
12
3
International friendlies
51
19
134
76
How many goals has Lewandowski scored at the World Cup?
Edition
Games
Goals
2018 World Cup
3
0
How many goals has Lewandowski scored at the European Championship?
Edition
Games
Goals
Euro 2012
3
1
Euro 2016
5
1
Euro 2020
3
3
11
5
Lewandowski's UEFA Nations League record
Edition
Games
Goals
UEFA Nations League A
12
3
12
3
World Cup qualification goals
Edition
Goals
2010 World Cup qualifiers
2
2014 World Cup qualifiers
3
2018 World Cup qualifiers
16
2022 World Cup qualifiers
9
30
Euro qualification goals
Edition
Goals
Euro 2016 qualifiers
13
Euro 2020 qualifiers
6
19
Lewandowski's friendly goals for Poland
Games
Goals
51
19
Lewandowski's favourite opponents
Team
Goals
Gibraltar
6
San Marino
6
Andorra
5
Romania
5
Armenia
4
Latvia
4
Denmark
3
Georgia
3
Lithuania
3
Montenegro
3
Sweden
3
Bosnia and Herzegovina
2
Germany
2
Iceland
2
Ivory Coast
2
Kazakhstan
2
Republic of Ireland
2
Scotland
2
Singapore
2
South Korea
2
*Data accurate as of September 19