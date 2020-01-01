Goal 50 Fan Vote: Who were the best players of 2019-20?

Goal's list of the top 50 footballers of last season will be revealed on November 10, and supporters can also vote on who they think should win!

It's that time of year again - Goal 50 is back, and you get the chance to vote for your winner in the Goal 50 Fan Vote.

After a season like no other finally came to an end in August, Goal will be celebrating the very best performers from the 2019-20 campaign with our annual countdown.

All you need to do to have your say is select your top 10 players from last season in our list of the top 100 men's players in the survey below, with the Fan Vote winner set to be announced on Wednesday November 11.

Voting closes on Saturday October 31 so be quick to ensure your favourite doesn't miss out!

As in previous years, the Goal 50 winners will be selected by Goal's network of journalists from around the world, who are all currently contemplating their votes.

The winners - men and women - will be announced on Tuesday November 10 at 12pm UK (7am ET) in the full list of 50 players.

Last year's Goal 50 winner, Virgil van Dijk, is one of a host of players vying for the award this time around following the Reds' dominant Premier League title win.

There is also plenty of representation following their treble-winning campaign, with Hansi Flick's side having capped off a historic season by beating in the final back in August.

Former Goal 50 winners Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are also in contention, along with a number of young players who will be looking to take up their mantle in the coming years such as Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Mason Greenwood.