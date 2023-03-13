Girona vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream Girona against Atletico Madrid on TV and online in India.

Atletico Madrid are set to take on Girona in La Liga on Monday as they look to cement their position in the top four this season.

Diego Simeone's team are currently third in the standings and far behind league leaders Barcelona and second-placed Real Madrid.

They are unbeaten in their last six outings across all competitions and will bring in a lot of confidence from their most recent game, a 6-1 win over Sevilla.

Girona are 12th in the standings with 30 points from 24 matches. They succumbed to a 2-1 loss against Atletico when the two teams met back in October 2022 and will look to prevent a double of losses.

Which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Girona vs Atletico Madrid : Date & kick-off time

Game: Girona vs Atletico Madrid Date: March 13, 2023 Kick-off: 3:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm GMT / 1:30 am IST (March 14) Venue: Estadi Montilivi

Where to watch Girona vs Atletico Madrid on TV & live stream online

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18, with steaming available on Jio Cinema.

Country TV channel Live stream India Sports 18 SD/HD Jio Cinema

Girona team news and squad

Girona continue to be without first-team players Alexander Callens, Yangel Herrera, Yan Couto and Ibrahima Kebe, who are all out injured. They do not have fresh injury concerns ahead of their crucial clash against Atletico.

Girona possible XI: Gazzaniga; Martinez, Bueno, Juanpe, Hernandez; Romeu, A Garcia, B Garcia; Tsygankov, Castellanos, Riquelme

Position Players Goalkeepers Gazzaniga, Carlos, Fuidias Defenders Espinosa, Juanpe, Gutierrez, Hernandez, Martinez, Bueno Midfielders Romeu, A. Garcia, Martin, B. Garcia, Villa, Tsygankov, Riquelme, Fernandez Forwards Castellanos, Stuani

Atletico Madrid squad and team news

Angel Correa and Nahuel Molina have served their suspensions and are set to return to the Atletico squad against Girona.

Reinildo, Rodrigo De Paul and Sergio Reguilon remain sidelined due to injuries.

Atletico predicted XI: Oblak; Llorente, Savic, Gimenez, Hermoso, Carrasco; Koke, Witsel, Griezmann; Memphis, Morata