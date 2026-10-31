Manchester City slipped to defeat at home on Saturday evening, beaten by a single unanswered goal from Brighton at the Etihad Stadium in the ninth round of the Premier League.

Yasin Ayari, the Sweden international of Tunisian origin, settled it in the 11th minute.

City huffed and puffed for 90 minutes but could not find a way through Brighton's resolute defence. It was a second successive Premier League defeat for Pep Guardiola's side.

Brighton, for their part, exacted sweet revenge. City had knocked them out of the English Football League Cup last Wednesday, winning 4-3 on penalties.

Frozen on 21 points at the top of the table, City now face losing top spot to Arsenal, who sit level on points.

Victory lifted Brighton to 19 points and third place in the Premier League.