'I didn't know I was famous in Ghana!' - Williams reveals inspiration behind nationality switch

Athletic Club star Inaki Williams has revealed that his unexpecteed popularity in Ghana inspired his decision to switch allegiance from Spain to the African country.

Williams was among a number of foreign-born stars who confirmed their availability for the Blacks Stars this week.

Southampton’s Mohammed Salisu, Brighton star Tariq Lamptey, Stephan Ambrosius of Hamburg, Darmstadt defender Patric Pfeiffer and Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer have all agreed to represent Ghana ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

What has Williams said about representing Ghana?

Wiliams was born in Spain to Ghanaian parents, making him eligible to represent the nation after playing just one match for Spain.

He paid a visit to Ghana with his brother recently and the adoration he received played a role in his subsequent choice.

"The people told me to play for Black Stars. They said: ‘You’re a striker, you’re the best,’" he said.

"This was special for me because in Spain, I am famous but I did not know I was famous in Ghana. This was special and made the decision to switch easy. I am going to work hard 100 per cent to raise the Ghana flag.

"It was beautiful playing for Spain. I have lived in Spain all my life but I did not forget Ghana. Ghana is special to me because my family and parents are here, my blood is here, so I didn’t forget Ghana people.

"I came here and I saw all the people, all the people treated me well, called on me to come here and play here. I feel I am Ghanaian at heart and enjoy this country.

"My parents are Ghanaian and I did not forget that my parents moved from this country to Spain. I felt I needed to give Ghanaians something and that something is football."

Williams raring to go for Ghana

Williams will be in with a chance of making the Ghana squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this year.

Ghana are in a tough group, as they will battle Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay for a place in the knockout staged.

However, the attacker believes his new national team can at least make it into the round of 16.

“I am ready for the pressure that comes with playing for the Black Stars because it is part of football," he said.

"I have played over 300 games in Bilbao and I have pressure every Sunday when I play because have to defend the shirt.

“Eleven against 11 anything can happen in football. It is a difficult group, but the team will do everything to qualify to the next round."

