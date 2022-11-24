Germany avoid FIFA punishment for covering their mouths in pre-match gesture at World Cup

Germany will face no disciplinary action from FIFA for their pre-match gesture ahead of their 2-1 defeat to Japan at the World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? Germany made headlines before kicking off for their first game at the World Cup with a powerful pre-match gesture in their team photo. The starting XI covered their mouths for their picture as a direct response to FIFA blocking their ability to make use of the 'OneLove' captain's armband. But, according to Sky Sports, they will not be punished for making the gesture.

WHAT THEY SAID: The official Twitter account for Germany's national team explained the gesture post-match, stating: "It wasn’t about making a political statement – human rights are non-negotiable. That should be taken for granted, but it still isn’t the case. That’s why this message is so important to us.

"Denying us the armband is the same as denying us a voice. We stand by our position."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Germany, along with several other nations, planned to have their captain wear the 'OneLove' armband while out in Qatar, in support of equality and inclusivity for all amid the controversy surrounding the country's human rights record. But in order to stop teams from doing so, FIFA threatened fines and even potential bookings if they used the armband, taking a firm stance on 'political gestures'.

WHAT NEXT FOR GERMANY? It remains to be seen what action Germany will take next against FIFA's efforts to stop them from wearing the 'OneLove' armband. They next take on Spain in Group E.