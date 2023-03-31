'We did it there!' - Georgina Rodriguez reveals the weirdest place she's had sex with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez has inadvertently revealed the weirdest place that she has had sex with long-term partner Cristiano Ronaldo.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina-born influencer, who has been in a relationship with five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo since meeting at a Madrid-based Gucci store in 2016, is currently starring in the second season of her Netflix documentary show ‘I am Georgina’. That show lifts the lid on Rodriguez’s private life, with viewers occasionally getting more than they bargained for.

WHAT THEY SAID: In a recent episode, Rodriguez was speaking with friends over dinner about a time in which she was unable to get her arms wet after having a tattoo – leading to her ending up in a home spa with former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star Ronaldo. She said: “I had avoided bathing on the beach, but I came home and Cris told me to go to the spa. I was super grated with my arms up in the spa so they wouldn't get wet. I was fed up with having my arms like this. Also, in the pool at home I almost don't stand up and I say, 'I give up'.”

One of Rodriguez’s friends saw where the conversation was going and said: “You could have made love in bed, not in the spa.”

Rodriguez, without thinking, blurted out in response: “No, we did it there.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rodriguez, aware of what we had said, suddenly went all shy after making her revelation, leading her friends to suggest that she had “become nervous” after offering an insight into her love life with Ronaldo.

WHAT NEXT? Rodriguez and Ronaldo, who have two children together – taking the Portuguese superstar’s total number of kids to five – are currently enjoying life in Saudi Arabia following a stunning switch to Al-Nassr that has seen one of the most iconic talents of all-time become the highest-paid player on the planet.