Gary Neville slams Mikel Arteta for 'jumping around like you wouldn't believe' during Arsenal's hectic 2-2 draw with Spurs

Gary Neville has slammed Mikel Arteta for his antics on the touchline during Arsenal's 2-2 draw against Tottenham.

Arsenal held to a 2-2 draw by Spurs

Neville wants more composure from Arsenal

Criticised Arteta for being too animated

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners took the lead twice in the north London derby, first through a Christian Romero own goal and then a Bukayo Saka penalty, only to see Son Heung-Min peg them back on both occasions, with Son's second goal coming less than two minutes after Saka's.

The former Manchester United legend felt that Arsenal lacked "composure" against a well-drilled Spurs side and singled out Arteta for being too animated on the touchline.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I want to see composure from this Arsenal team and that's difficult because the manager's on the sideline jumping around like you wouldn't believe," he said in his Gary Neville podcast.

"I want to see passion, but I want to see composure and a coldness, and that feels like a contradiction. But I want to see it in the right moments at the right times."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neville feels that the senior players must shoulder their share of the blame as well as they failed to set the right mentality after Saka gave them a 2-1 lead.

"There should be two or three senior players in that group saying, 'Right, come on. Switch on now, we're ready and we're going to see this through'. Your mentality kicks in of knowing when a game's in danger," he said.

"Rice had gone off at half-time and that presented a danger, so should Jorginho have been left there almost last man on the ball for Son's second equaliser? Maybe, maybe not. He should have done better himself, of course, but when you concede a goal a minute after one going in, that's what I'm talking about, that mentality. They didn't get set again."

WHAT NEXT? Arteta will hope to steer his side back to winning ways when they travel to Brentford next on Wednesday evening to take part in an EFL Cup third round fixture.