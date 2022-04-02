Gary Neville destroys 'toothless' Man Utd & slams Rangnick's tactics during TV commentary of dismal first half against Leicester
Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville did not hold back as he took aim at both the Red Devils and their manager Ralf Rangnick following a dull goalless first half at home to Leicester City on Saturday.
In desperate need of victory to keep their Champions League hopes alive, United were dealt a blow before kick-off when Cristiano Ronaldo missed out due to illness.
Without the veteran striker, they barely made an impression at Old Trafford despite enjoying the lion's share of possession against the Foxes.
What was said?
"Manchester United are toothless," Neville fired while commentating on the game for Sky Sports.
"It's pathetically slow. No pace, no tempo. If Leicester had anything about them they'd go and beat Manchester United."
Interim boss Rangnick did not escape criticism either from the former England full-back.
With Ronaldo absent, Edinson Cavani injured and Marcus Rashford on the bench, United started the game without a recognised striker on the pitch.
"I don't like the system at all. We saw how Manchester United played with this system at the Etihad. It's a bit of a mess," added Neville.
"Rashford has to come on this pitch. Pogba and Fernandes aren't centre-forwards."