WATCH: Gareth Bale to Wrexham?! Ex-Real Madrid star sends congratulations to Rob McElhenney as Hollywood owner vows to bring him out of retirement

Gareth Bale has sent his congratulations to Rob McElhenney following Wrexham's promotion from the National League, prompting transfer speculation.

Bale toasts Wrexham's promotion

McElhenney planning to tempt him out of retirement

Red Dragons already planning for League Two life

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Dragons confirmed their Football League return with a victory over Boreham Wood on Saturday, and Bale has become the latest high-profile name to toast this fine achievement, sending a video message to McElhenney from his happy place - the golf course!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McElhenney responded with an audacious attempt to kick off transfer talks with the Welsh legend, tweeting: "Hey @GarethBale11 let’s play golf, where I totally won’t spend 4 hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one last magical season."

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has confirmed that the club are already considering signings for their first EFL campaign since 2008, but Bale has not played since confirming his retirement after Wales' group-stage exit from the 2022 World Cup. For now, he seems pretty happy with life on the golf course, but perhaps the club's Hollywood owners can convince him to change his mind over the coming months!